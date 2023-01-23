Egg Prices Have Gotten So High, that people keep on smuggling them from Mexico into the US

Inflation may be slowing, but egg prices just seem to keep rising. It’s gotten so bad, that U.S. Customs and Border Protection felt the need to remind people that bringing eggs in from Mexico is illegal.

“There has been a large increase in the volume of prohibited food items, such as raw eggs and raw poultry meat, brought by travelers from Mexico. We would like to remind the traveling public that federal agricultural regulations remain in effect,” said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego in a press release on Friday.

TYT Newsroom