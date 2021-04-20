Vatican Secretary of State to ordain Monsignor Fermín Sosa in Izamal

Izamal, Yucatán (April 20, 2021).- The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Izamal will be the setting for the episcopal ordination of Monsignor Fermín Emilio Sosa Rodríguez, the first nuncio of Yucatecan origin. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 19, at 9 in the morning, in Izamal, Yucatán.
The mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of Pope Francis, reported the Archdiocese of Yucatán.
As it was reported, in the middle of Holy Week, Pope Francis appointed the Yucatecan Sosa Rodríguez as the new apostolic nuncio in Papua New Guinea, in Africa.
Biography of Fermín Emilio Sosa Rodríguez
Sosa Rodríguez, 52, was born in Izamal and was ordained a priest in 1998. He has a degree in canon law and since 2003 has worked in the diplomatic service of the Holy See.
The future nuncio has the affection of the Yucatecan Catholic flock, with whom he has lived while sharing one of his vacations in the land where he was born.
The Yucatecan has served in the Pontifical representations of Papua New Guinea, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, the United States, Canada, and Serbia.
Source: Yucatán a la mano
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
