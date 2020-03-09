A real threat… Yucatan Peninsula jungles and rainforests at risk

“The home of Mexico’s iconic species, such as the jaguar, the Yucatecan parrot and the spider monkey (just to name a few), in the Yucatan Peninsula, are dying because the livestock industry deforests the jungle and rainforest indiscriminately”, says the environmental, non-governmental organization Greenpeace Mexico.
The organization states that “among the beauty of the jungle hides a cruel industry that devours the planet: industrial cattle raising, which grows without control and destroys thousands of hectares of forest a year, in one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in Mexico and the world”.
Viridiana Lázaro, Greenpeace activist, says that with more livestock the human population demands for food, the more resources will be needed to produce it, which means more soil, more water and more broken up ecosystems.
“Our appetite for meat and dairy is devastating the planet, so it’s time to transform our food system and demand a change in the production model.”
“The environmental impacts are enormous, from the excessive use and contamination of water, to deforestation and loss of species habitat,” said the activist.
After mentioning that Greenpeace is conducting field research, she says the findings are “heartbreaking” and will soon be made public.
Meanwhile, she points out that in the Yucatan Peninsula 16,840 hectares of jungle have been affected by the construction of pig farms; that is, an area equivalent to 2,673 times the size of a soccer field.
To continue with the research, Greenpeace will begin a campaign of donations for the forests, because water and soil samples are being analyzed that will indicate the state of deterioration of the ecosystems.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
36 people killed in traffic accidents so far this year in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, March 9, 2020.- So far.
-
Italy in state of alert due to coronavirus
366 coronavirus deaths have been registered.
-
Protected mangrove forest detroyed to build AMLO’s Dos Bocas refinery
Pemex has reportedly begun cutting down protected.
-
Trump to deploy 160 active duty troops to southern border in response to court rulings and coronavirus
PHOENIX, ARIZONA. – President Donald Trump’s.
-
Mexican entrepreneurs are using cactus to create a sustainable alternative to leather (VIDEO)
Adrián López Velarde and Marte Cázarez.
-
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2020: An equal world is an enabled world
International Women’s Day (March 8) is a.
-
Mérida among the Mexican cities that will celebrate National Tequila Day
For the second consecutive year, the.
-
Cancun authorities will investigate RIU hotel project for contempt
Cancun, Q. R. — The city.
-
Santa Rosa de Lima cartel: El Marro’s father arrested in Guanajuato
Federal Public Security Secretary, Alfonso Durazo,.
-
New health regulation will require a front-of-pack warning of excessive calories, sugars, saturated fats, trans fats or sodium
Mexico City – Mexican consumers will soon.
Leave a Comment