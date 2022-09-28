Get amazed by Bacalar, Pueblo Mágico

You won’t forget the beautiful Pueblo Mágico Bacalar once you visit it. You will get this wonderful sensation thanks to an optic illusion created by numerous flashes that the blue water provides, varying from the darkest of blues, through turquoise, to the most transparent. No, this is not a mirage. Bacalar offers the immense Laguna de Siete Colores (Seven Colors Lagoon), where you can see the many different water colors that Bacalar offers, located just minutes away from Chetumal, Quintana Roo.

We owe this marvelous gift of nature to the seven cenotes distributed along the Bacalar lagoon, whose length is 43 km. During the day, the sun’s rays light up the entries of the subway caverns, allowing travelers to appreciate the range of colors and diverse depths of these caves. There are different activities, such as kayaking, snorkeling, or diving, so you can explore this aquatic labyrinth.

Do not miss out on the unforgettable experiences that this Pueblo Mágico provides! Enjoy a magic stay in the many hotels built on the lagoon’s shore. Imagine waking up to that view. These hotels are ideal for a total disconnect from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can also enjoy a chill afternoon lying by the shore on hammocks and swings over the lagoon.

You can’t say you’ve been to Bacalar if you don’t take a walk through the town center. Here you will come across the Fuerte de San Felipe, which once protected the Mayan community from pirate invasions. Visit the museum and walk among the remains of 11 canyons, from which you will get unique views of the Pueblo Mágico to take amazing shots. Then, ride a bike through the streets and sit down for a beer and seafood tacos fresh from the sea. And please don’t forget to spot the numerous kinds of birds and other beautiful animal species that live in this unforgettable place.

