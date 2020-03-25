Staying at home? Good! Order La Recova!

Did you know that La Recova has pick up & delivery?
La Recova Steak House & Seafood is one of the most traditional and renown restaurants in Mérida. Who says you can’t enjoy it from home?
La Recova takes your favorite dishes directly to your door.✨
Or if you prefer, they have pick-up service with a 15% discount 🙌🏽
Let's spend these days at home enjoying the delights of La Recova!
