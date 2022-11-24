Company that caused explosion in Uman is shut down

Municipal authorities of Umán accompanied by municipal and state Civil Protection units, and personnel from the Sedena and the SSP toured the area where a strong explosion was recorded on Wednesday, November 24th, and closed the company responsible to affect several homes in different neighborhoods and subdivisions.
UMÁN, YUCATAN., November 24, 2022.- It is a material bank of the company Sumaisa Ticimul in which, according to the person in charge, Mario Aguilar Gutiérrez, this Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. they made a detonation for which the Esturión company is in charge.
The materials bank is located near the Umán Xcucul Sur highway where a bridge is being built.
The authorities closed the place for not having the corresponding permits to carry out said detonations, both machinery and the property were kept under the custody of elements of the Sedena.
For their part, the municipal authorities request the people affected by the detonation to present their complaint to the Public Ministry to integrate an investigation folder against the company and to be able to take charge of the payment of the damage repairs.
TYT Newsroom
