As of this Sunday, December 22, the sale of alcohol will be extended until 10 pm.

MERIDA Yucatán, Mexico (Secretría de Salud) – It will be from this Sunday December 22 when general stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and beer agencies that sell alcoholic beverages in Yucatan will have five extra hours to sell during the Sundays of this month.

Although at one point there were rumors that the Ministry of Health of Yucatan would not authorize the extension of the hours of sale of alcoholic beverages as every year, in the end it was due to pressure from the private sector and citizens it is now officially authorized.

Therefore, the sale of alcohol on the remaining Sundays in December, as well as the first weekend of 2020, will be until 2200 hours, but from the second Sunday in January, the sale will go back to 1700 hours.

Sale of alcohol on Sundays in Yucatan

The hours and days of sale will be as follows:

Sunday December 22, 2019 the sale of alcohol will end at 10:00 P.M.

Sunday December 29, 2019 the sale of alcohol will end at 10:00 P.M.

Sunday, January 05, 2020 the sale of alcohol will end at 10:00 P.M.

From Sunday, January 12, the sale of alcohol will return to its normal schedule, ie until 5:00 P.M., as stipulated and reported by the Ministry of Health of Yucatan to the general public.

This provision allows beer agencies and convenience stores that operate 24 hours a day and have permission to offer alcohol to expand their alcohol sales on Sundays.

