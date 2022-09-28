Ministerial agent killed while trying to apprehend suspect in Champotón.

The police officer was apprehending a man who allegedly murdered his son.

A ministerial agent was killed and another injured in an attempt to capture a man who just moments before had allegedly murdered his son in the community of 5 de Febrero in the municipality of Champotón. Since noon, the Fiscalía General del Estado de Campeche, the Secretaría de Defensa Nacional (Sedena), and the Secretaría de Protección y Seguridad Ciudadana (SPSC) have been carrying out an operation to detain the responsible individual.

Witnesses said that no one had any problems with the killer because, according to them, he had a bad temper, and they preferred to avoid any contentious situation with him. However, they said they did not think he was capable of similar acts either, as they pointed out that he allegedly shot his son because of personal problems regarding their property after an argument.

The family of the murdered young man arrived in the morning at the Vicefiscalía in the municipality of Champotón, at approximately 1:30 a.m., with evidence in hand and hoping that justice would be done, they said.

Later, once an arrest warrant was released, the agent known as “Rambo” was assigned to the case, for which he and his partner went out to carry out the order; they added that the presumed murderer was waiting for them, shotgun in hand.

Upon arriving and asking the man to come out with his hands behind his back, they reported that more shots were fired and that one caused a serious wound to “Rambo,” while other shots wounded the other agent. Rambo collapsed, and his partner reached for his radio to report what happened.

No news has yet been received of the arrest of the alleged assailant. However, the Fiscalía General del Estado de Campeche has already confirmed the death of the agent and the hospitalization of the wounded man, as he was transferred to the city of Campeche, while elements of the Fiscalía Estatal, Sedena, and Semar, as well as the Guardia Nacional (GN), are carrying out a security fence to prevent the escape of the murderer.

