Donald Trump under investigation for espionage

Top secret classified information was among the documents recovered from the former president’s Florida resort.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is under investigation for potential violations of the Espionage Act, according to a search warrant unsealed by a Florida court on Friday, August 12th.

Eleven sets of classified documents were recovered from Trump’s Florida resort during an FBI search on Monday, part of a trove of about two dozen boxes of secret and top-secret documents, according to an inventory that was released alongside the warrant. Also retrieved was information pertaining to the “President of France.”

Included among around 20 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago were four sets of top-secret documents, three sets of confidential documents, and one set of documents marked as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information, a designation for the most sensitive classified government information that is required to be housed in special protected government facilities.

The search warrant and list of items retrieved from Trump’s home were released on Friday after the government filed a motion to unseal the documents on Thursday, citing intense public interest in the case and the fact that Trump opted to make news of the search public on Monday, August 8th.

The warrant indicates that the former president is being investigated under suspicion of violating three separate statutes regarding the handling of sensitive government information, obstruction of justice, and potential violations of the Espionage Act regarding the gathering, transmitting, or losing of defense information.

