US General Consulate in Tijuana sends alert on social networks

The US General Consulate in Tijuana Baja California, Mexico issued the following message on its Twitter account:

The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

1/2 The U.S. Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate. U.S. government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

This is obviously due to the fact that cartel-related violence has erupted in different states such as Guanajuato, Jalisco, Chihuahua, and Baja California.







