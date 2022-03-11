Carnival Cruise Line celebrates 50th year anniversary in Cozumel, Quintana Roo

Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday celebration takes place in Cozumel!

Carnival.- Carnival Breeze arrived in Cozumel Monday to celebrate with cake. To commemorate the festivities, Carnival Breeze shipboard leaders presented a celebratory birthday cake to local officials from the Puerta Maya Pier.

Carnival Breeze’s five-day Western Caribbean sailing is among the line’s 17 themed Sailabrations cruises. The special birthday sailing features a 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Party, special entertainment, and programming.

On Monday, Carnival Breeze met up with Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Glory, Mardi Gras, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Vista in the Western Caribbean between Cozumel and Costa Maya to host one of history’s biggest birthday parties at sea, allowing guests to not only celebrate with each other on board but also with the other Carnival ship’s guests.

The cruise company says it will call on Cozumel more than 900 times over the next two years, carrying more than 1.5 million guests per year on 15 ships.

Carnival says it will have its entire fleet back in service by this summer, completing an impressive and successful restart of its guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments