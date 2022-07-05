Mauricio Vila supervises the operation of the new logistics center of Amazon in Yucatan

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal visited and verified the operations of the new Amazon logistics center in Yucatan, the first in the southeast of the country for this multinational company, dedicated to the electronic commerce of goods, through which hundreds of competitive jobs are being generated for the benefit of Yucatecan families.

Along with the Regional Director of Operations of Amazon Mexico, Rodrigo Muñoz Sanromán, the Governor toured the various areas that make up this space, located in the municipality of Umán, where he was able to learn about the work carried out by this important international firm in Yucatán, as this operation is aimed at serving the entire region.

Muñoz Sanromán affirmed that the multinational was not mistaken in choosing the territory as the headquarters of its first center in the southeast, since the operations on the site have exceeded expectations, so much so that, from here, a greater volume is handled than in other cities in northern Mexico, such as Tijuana and Hermosillo.

This project reiterates how attractive the state is due to its competitive advantages, such as public security, legal certainty, air, and maritime connectivity, among others, and places Yucatan as a logistics hub for the arrival of world-class firms.

