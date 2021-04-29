Dog attacks a two-year-old girl in Chetumal

Chetumal, Q. R., April 29, 2021, (SIPSE).- In Chetumal, the state capital of Quintana Roo, this Tuesday, April 27, a two-year-old girl suffered head injuries after her pet attacked her causing wounds that required suturing.
The circumstances that led the animal to attack the minor were not disclosed by the authorities who learned of the case.
The dog, a Pitbull mix, was handed over to the staff of the Animal Control, Assistance, and Zoonosis Center of the Chetumal, Othon P. Blanco municipality, while the minor was transferred to a public hospital for her medical care.
The events occurred on the afternoon of this Tuesday, April 27, at a property located on Benito Juárez Avenue, between Calle 85 and Calle 90, in the Flores Magón neighborhood of Chetumal in the state of Quintana Roo.
