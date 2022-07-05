AMLO comes forward to defend US Ambassador Ken Salazar

On Tuesday, July 5th, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, defended his “friend” Ken Salazar, ambassador of the United States in Mexico, from the criticism he has unleashed in Washington due to the closeness between the two of them.

The president criticized an article in The New York Times that cites “senior officials” of the United States government who express concern that Ken Salazar “seems to contradict the policies” of President Joe Biden “by aligning himself” with López Obrador.

“The New York Times wants the United States to submit us, they believe that we are a colony, but no. Mexico is an independent, free, sovereign country, it is not subordinated to any power, to any hegemony,” said Lopez Obrador during his morning conference.

Among the coincidences, the New York Times highlighted that the ambassador has questioned the organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI), branded a “coup leader” by López Obrador, and that Ambassador Salazar declared that the president of Mexico “is right” in seeking an energy reform, which is being questioned by US companies as it jeopardizes international investments in that sector.

“He is a very good person and our relationship is very good, but, I am going to say it, the conservatives, reactionaries, would like to have a different kind of ambassador,” said the president.

López Obrador described Salazar as a “friend” and “a good, sensible man, a friend of President Biden, a very responsible politician, from Colorado, who comes from below, of Mexican origin, and also a likable person.”

