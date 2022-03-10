Two foreign tourists reported missing in Quintana Roo

Since last Monday, March 7, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) initiated two investigation folders, due to the fact that two foreign tourists, one from Romania and the other from Paraguay, are missing in different parts of Quintana Roo.
(Sipse) Quintana Roo.-The first case is that of a Romanian woman who has disappeared since February, Mirela Stefania Stanciu, 28 years old, originally from Romania, the Alba Quintana Roo Protocol was activated, under alert number 31/ZN/2022, whose complaint was filed on March 7 of this year.
According to the relatives of the disappeared woman, they indicated that she had arrived with a group of friends, however, they returned to their country, but Mirela did not, and the reason is unknown and since then they have not been able to communicate with her. The last time she was seen, she was at a party in the municipality of Tulum on February 12th, between seven or eight at night.
The 28-year-old woman has brown eyes, light brown, wavy and long hair, she is 1.60 meters tall, fair complexion, and is approximately 51 kilograms.
The other missing person, is a young man from Paraguay, who was last seen in the city of Cancún, municipality of Benito Juárez. Paraguayan Francisco Luis Alberto Talavera, 25 years old, has been missing for several days, and the alert number 46/ZN/2022 was initiated on March 7.
In the facts they state that Francisco was last seen in Cancun and his whereabouts are unknown one day before the complaint, at the time of his disappearance he was wearing a colored bathing suit.
The Paraguayan is of fair complexion, platinum blonde, straight, and short hair, dark brown eyes, is 1.60 meters tall, weighs 65 kilograms and among his particular signs, he has a tattoo on his right forearm in the shape of a lion, a tattoo on his ribs in shape of pole dance figure, and one more tattoo on his leg in the shape of a wolf.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Federal court stops the works of the Maya Train in Yucatan indefinitely
The environmental authorization that SEMARNAT gave.
-
Ahimara Suarez Ramírez is named new president of AMIT Yucatán
Ahimara Nahaivi Suarez Ramírez was elected.
-
Crying reveals a baby locked inside a car in Cancun
The cries warned the private security.
-
Thousands of Yucatecan women protest against sexist injustice and gender inequality
With the aim of commemorating 8M,.
-
Four-year-old girl among the 2 fatalities left by Covid in the last 24 hours
A girl just 4 years old.
-
Huge steel anchor unearthed in the Malecon of Progreso
Heavy machinery used in the renovation.
-
Burglars brake into a house in Progreso in the middle of the night
Port and state police investigate the.
-
Public Security officers detained 6 Colombians for robbery with violence in Mérida
Six individuals who last Friday committed.
-
Fire leaves significant material loss in Kanasín, Yucatán
Heavy material losses left the fire.
-
Under AMLO, Mexico inflation advances quicker than forecast
Annual inflation in Mexico accelerated faster.
Leave a Comment