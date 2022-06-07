Ticul man caught the “wife” cheating and stabbed her and the adulterer

TICUL, Yuc., June 07, 2022.- A man and a woman were seriously injured, after being attacked with a knife by the woman’s romantic partner.

(SSP).- The events occurred early on Monday, June 6th, in a property located on Calle 27, between 14 and 16, where Claudia “N” and Julián “N” live.

It was reported that around 02:00 AM on Monday, the woman left her home, saying that she would go to see her mother at the dance that was taking place in the municipality of Ticul.

However, Claudia actually went out to meet a young man identified as Giovanni “N”, at the rear part of the property.

Julián was woken up by the noises and when he went to the back of the house he discovered the couple in a “compromising” situation. In a rage, the husband went in to get a knife and then stabbed the woman.

Giovanni managed to flee the place but was chased by the husband until he caught up with him a couple of blocks away, and he stabbed him as well.

Hearing the screams, next-door neighbors called 911 for help.

Municipal police officers and paramedics arrived at the site to attend to the injured and to cordon off the place.

The woman was seriously injured, so she was transferred to a hospital in Mérida. Meanwhile, the man was admitted to the Municipal Health Center.

So far, it is unknown if the aggressor was arrested by the authorities or if he is still at large.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







