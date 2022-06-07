Governor Mauricio Vila participates in the “United cleaning Yucatán” mega-cleaning day

Muna, Yucatán, June 6, 2022.- More than 10,000 volunteers from the 106 Yucatecan municipalities joined forces in the UNIDOS LIMPIANDO YUCATAN “United cleaning Yucatán” mega-cleaning day, the first of its kind at the national level, with more than 1,400 linear kilometers of highways, an activity led by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, for a cleaner and more sustainable state.
During a work tour of Muna, Sacalum, and Abalá, Vila Dosal verified and joined these tasks, which were carried out in different road sections, while thanking those who joined in transforming the state territory into a greener region through this strategy across the Yucatan.
“We are convinced that working as a team, united and hand in hand with the other levels of government, we can obtain better results. Here, the most important thing is not to clean the garbage, but to create awareness so that people no longer litter; we have to continue generating awareness that we are condemning this world to disaster if we do not act”, declared the Governor.
After calling for joint efforts for a greener and more sustainable Yucatan, Mexico, and planet Earth, Mauricio Vila pointed out that “today, everyone has to contribute, because all this garbage filters into the subsoil and goes into the water we drink, so we now have to continue convincing more people that we have to put garbage where it belongs, do not throw garbage in the street, because the plastic we collect takes thousands of years to degrade and, together, we can make a difference”.
After the work, the Sustainable Development Secretariat (SDS) reported that, in preliminary results, the collection of 300 tons of solid waste was recorded.
