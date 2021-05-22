Donald Trump has charged Secret Service over $40,000 in rent to protect him at Mar-a-Lago

Since leaving office, former President Trump has charged the U.S. Secret Service more than $40,000 for agents to use a room at his Mar-a-Lago resort while protecting him, according to spending records obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The single room charge, which started on Jan. 20 at $396.15 every night until at least April 30, is ultimately paid by taxpayers. It’s a continuation of his controversial practice of charging rent to those assigned to protect him.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

After April 30, Trump moved to his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the summer, according to the Post.

It’s unclear if charges have continued into May.

The big picture: The $396.15 per room rate is the same amount that Trump billed the Secret Service at his Florida resort during his presidency.

The Secret Service has rented fewer rooms in Trump’s post-presidency than it did when he visited the Florida resort while in office.

Former presidents have Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives, but a president charging the Secret Service rent on this scale is unprecedented, according to the Post.

Source: AXIOS

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments