Power outage in the Yucatan Peninsula

On the morning of Wednesday, June 22nd, several neighborhoods in Mérida and other municipalities in the state reported a massive electric power shutdown, without prior notice.
It was on social networks that Internet users announced the areas of the Peninsula in which the blackout was taking place, including Mérida, Puerto Progreso, Uman, Hunucmá, and also Cancun, and Chetumal in the state of Quintana Roo, among others.
So far, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has not yet issued a statement, unofficial reports suggest that it would be the result of an accident on the line that feeds the peninsula.
Likewise, it is said that the blackout could last up to 4 or 5 hours in some areas, and it is expected that representatives of the CFE will send a statement in the next few moments.
For now, the effects are summarized in the lack of traffic light services, which translates into traffic jams and the risk of accidents. Citizens are asked to take precautions.
