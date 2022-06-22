  • Expat Community,
    • Rotary Clubs presented their new presidents in the Yucatan

    By on June 22, 2022
    Photo: Rotary Club of Merida

    In a press conference, the five Rotary clubs of Yucatan presented their new presidents, who will be in charge of organizing activities that help civil associations, the environment, and people with limited resources, among other social causes.

    It will be the first of July when the new directives take office, in order to be in command for the next 365 days for the 2022-2023 exercise.

    The names of the new directives are:

    • Joaquin Molina, Rotary Club of Merida
    • Leticia Ruiz, Rotary Club of Meridana
    • René Rodríguez Merida Itza Rotary Club
    • Monica Herrera Rotary Club Izamal Three Cultures
    • Patricia Baeza Rotary Club Merida North

    Each directive will be in charge of holding its own swearing-in event, which must be done before June 30th.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



