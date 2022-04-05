AMLO will fly over Quintana Roo once a month until December 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that every month, until December 2023, he will make an evaluation of the progress of the construction of the Maya Train, whose section 5 passes through Quintana Roo.

(El Universal) In a video, in which he is observed making a flyover in a helicopter of the Mexican Air Force, the president said this he finished his evaluation of the weekend.

“Each month I will do the same to inaugurate this great work for the benefit of southeastern Mexico in December of next year.”

Through his social media, President López Obrador said that said overflight was done in the company of Governor Carlos Joaquín González.

“Today we fly over with the Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Manuel Joaquín González, the ancient Mayan city of Cobá, splendid, with its mountains inhabited by jaguars and its lagoons full of lizards. All this will be better known with the Maya Train”, he highlighted.

Military begins construction of Maya Train and Tulum airport. Giving the starting signal to the military engineers who are building two sections of the Maya Train and the new Tulum Airport, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured us that these types of works are not for profit, but are truly public for the benefit of the Mexicans.

In a video recorded in Xpujil, Campeche, in one of the 10 work camps for military engineers, the Chief Executive thanked the Armed Forces for their willingness to work, their responsibility, and their professionalism.

“You know that this work, like the one that was completed in Santa Lucía, the Felipe Ángeles Airport, is for the benefit of our people, of our beloved Mexico. These are not works for profit, they are truly public works for the benefit of all Mexicans”.

The Yucatan Times

