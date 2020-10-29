Santa Muerte devotees will caravan through Mérida on Saturday, October 31st

MÉRIDA.- Despite the current health situation, this Saturday, October 31, devotees of Santa Muerte will make their seventh annual pilgrimage in Mérida, which this time will be in a caravan, with vehicles and no one walking, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to avoid contagion and comply with the health protocols established by the authorities, Karla Campos, spiritual leader of the Family Sanctuary of Devotees, issues the following recommendations:

“You are invited to join the procession, but always observing the measures taken by the corresponding authorities in order to avoid any outbreak of Covid-19, assisting in a caravan, no one will walk, all people will be moving on skates, skateboards, bicycle, tricycle, motorcycle, car, truck, etc. “

“We will preserve what for a few months now has been our” New Normal”, keeping a Healthy Distance, wearing a mouth cover, face mask, and antibacterial gel, and we are humbly asking not to bring children under 12 years old, pregnant women or senior citizens,” she continued.

The point of departure and meeting will be at El Santuario located on Calle 117 # 499 A, between 58 and 60, in the Mercedes Barrera neighborhood, at 6 in the afternoon.

And the caravan will come to an end in front of the La Catrina Boutique, located on Juan Pablo ll Avenue (C.65 A), on the corner with Calle 36, in the Xoclan Susulá neighborhood (on Xoclan avenue, one block away from the Aurrerá supermarket).

In the same way, we ask all people with flu symptoms, allergies or who had been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, please not to attend the event.

In addition, the Sanctuary will be open from 10 am to 5 pm for staggered visits.

“We ask and appreciate your support and cooperation to avoid riots and mass concentrations of people as much as possible. We will make a pilgrimage as a sign of victory of its wonderful reversible power back to its abodes ”Karla concluded.

Last year, the pilgrimage had a large influx of people and featured batucada, charros, motorcyclists, decorated floats, fire-eaters, and buggies.

In each edition there was a greater presence of followers who came from other states of the republic and the event grew more and more.

But this year, due to the current situation, they must follow the recommendations of the authorities to prevent Covid-19 infections.

