Maya Indigenous Peoples leader “pushed around” by AMLO’s security in Maxcanu

MAXCANÚ, YUCATAN.- “This Indian woman stands up for her people!,” exclaimed angrily Margarita Torres Sansores, who claims to be governor of the Maya Indigenous Peoples in Yucatan.
She did so after confronting the Presidential security guards because they did not let her approach Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Maxcanú, Yucatan, on Saturday, March 5th, during the supervision of the Maya Train works.
No teasing
“We no longer want the federal government to continue making fun of the Mayan people, they have to comply with us or there will be no Maya Train,” added the also a federal representative candidate for the Fuerza por Mexico political party.
Shouting, Margarita Torres expressed her annoyance before representatives of the media after the President left Maxcanu at the end of the event, refusing to listen to Margarita Torres Sansores.
Margarita affirmed that she was “pushed around” by security guards of the head of the Federal Executive, which prevented her from reaching him.
The candidate for a legislative position said that she went to the act to demand compliance with the establishment of a trust in the Maya Train project, for the indigenous community.
Faced with the aggression that Margarita Torres suffered by not allowing her to approach the President, she said out loud that “if necessary, blood will flow.”
Finally, Margarita Torres Sansores declared that the Maya Indigenous Peoples used to support the Maya Train project, but now, if the Federal government is going to ignore them, they will whatever necessary to stop the project.
Source: yucatan.com.mx
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
