These are the activities to commemorate International Dance Day in Merida

With the projection of choreographies, book presentations, talks with outstanding exponents of dance, courses, workshops, multidisciplinary shows, and tributes, Yucatan joins the celebration of International Dance Day.

(La Jornada Maya).- The Ministry of Culture and the Arts of Yucatan (Sedeculta) through the Department of Performing Arts of the Directorate of Artistic Development and Cultural Management, will carry out various activities on this day, which is celebrated on April 29 since 1982, as it was the proposal of the International Dance Council (CID), belonging to the United Nations Organization for Education, Science, and Culture (Unesco).

The program includes the researcher, writer, teacher, and trainer of an important generation of dancers, Sonia Castañeda, who will present her book Towards a Mexican School of Ballet, accompanied by Alma Beatriz Cruzado Delmotte and María José Valencia Sánchez; The event will be on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Manuel Cepeda Peraza Public Library. Likewise, on the 29th she will give an open class on Body Awareness and Ballet at the José Peón Contreras Theater.

The Alma Colibrí Movement team will hold a workshop on tarantism and dance therapy on the relationship of the body with the mind and emotions by the expert Malaika Naranjo on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. at the La Ibérica Cultural Center.

That same day, but at 7:00 p.m., La Mejorada Park will be the space for the public to appreciate various choreographies by international, national, and local exponents through projections, videos that show the talent of Yucatan, and the state of Michoacán, guests of honor at this event.

The Créssida Danza Contemporánea company, under the direction of Lourdes Luna, will offer to the public of Valladolid and its surroundings a performance of its production entitled De Barro y Miel at the José María Iturralde theater in Valladolid, also on the same date, at seven in the evening.

People with disabilities also have a place to enjoy the international commemoration around Dance with a program by the Inclusive and Youth Folkloric Ballets of Yucatan, who will present various numbers representative of our state and the center of the country on the 27th of April, at 8:00 p.m. at the Mayab House of Culture.

In the same place, but on Friday the 29th, at 7:00 p.m., a tribute will be held to the director of the Mayab Folkloric Ballet Raúl Castillo Alfaro, who is also the former head of the state folkloric group Alfredo Cortés Aguilar. Castillo Alfaro will be honored for 45 years of labor.

For their part, the inmates of the men’s section of the Center for Social Readaptation (Cereso), will participate in a reflection activity, using the video projection of the work Nosotros by the Mexican choreographer Jaciel Neri from the company Moving Border as an artistic tool. This proposal will also be made with the people of the Specialized Center for Attention to Minor Offenders (Ceama).

The date of the International Dance Day was a proposal by the Russian master Piepor Gusev from Leningrad, to remember the legacy of the student of the discipline and creator of modern ballet Jean-Georges Noverre, who was born in 1727.

