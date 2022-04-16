Citizens save a man from drowning in Chicxulub Puerto

This Thursday afternoon, a person was rescued by civilians when he was drowning in Chicxulub Puerto.
According to the report, the man, about 40 years old, jumped into the sea from the pier, however, not knowing how to swim, he began to drown.
But he did not count on the strong winds from the south and high waves, so the sea currents began to drag him into the sea, but other people there on the beach came to help the man, managed to rescue him, and take him to shore safely.
Meanwhile, witnesses reported the case to 911, and minutes later, police officers and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security arrived, who managed to stabilize him.
Lifeguards are necessary for Chicxulub Puerto
In the place, the locals stated that at this time it is important that the authorities deploy lifeguards at different points along the Yucatecan coast.
With this, it would be the third rescue since the beginning of Lent, in the other two cases, the outcome was fatal.
Chicxulub Puerto is one of the closest coastal communities to the municipal head and now, with the Jurassic Trail as a new attraction, receives many visitors who stay for the day. The fisherman’s wharf is also one of the places that are frequented in Chicxulub Puerto.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
