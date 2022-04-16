The memory of Pedro Infante is preserved forever in Mérida

65 years after the death of the Mexican iconic singer and actor Pedro Infante, Mérida is responsible for preserving the memory of this famous artist.

(La Jornada Maya).- Luis Ariel Canto García, president of the Organizing Committee of the Events of Pedro Infante, tells how his grandmother, grandfather, mom, and dad were living in that house in 1957 when the plane crashed on Calle 54 near the corner with Calle 87, downtown Mérida.

There is a corner store there which still exists to date and is now of the third generation of the family since the fact that went on to history, retains the memories of that day and, from there, has gone from generation to generation the day at the Pedro Infante plane fell right on their home.

After the property was abandoned, the neighborhood community began to mobilize to continue preserving the memory of Pedro Infante.

In 1991 they resumed the activities that they used to carry out to remind the people of Merida that the movie star died there, promoting various artistic and sports events each year.

The accident caused Luis Ariel to get involved as people came to visit the place from all over the country; At first, these visitors were received by Luis Ariel’s grandmother, grandfather, mom, and dad, for that reason, for him “it was very common to mention the name of Pedro Infante at every moment.”

Being just a child, Luis Ariel remembers his grandmother giving interviews and even listened to her on the radio talking about the event.

And barely in 2017, when Mauricio Vila Dosal was mayor of the municipality, the neighborhood group finally achieved “that dream of so many neighbors and admirers of Pedro Infante, having a memorial on the place where the plane fell.” The community managed to establish a park in the honor of the actor, just 10 meters away from the spot where the airplane crashed.

