Presumed parents of the baby abandoned in Emiliano Zapata III appear

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 09, 2021) .- The newborn abandoned in the Emiliano Zapata Sur III neighborhood is in the shelter of the Procurator for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (Prodennay). This is reported by the agency, which ensures that he intervened in a timely manner and in accordance with established protocols.

As reported, the events occurred on Tuesday afternoon, when a call was received to the emergency services from a neighbor of Col. Emiliano Zapata Sur III, who reported having found a baby just a few days old, abandoned in the public highway, exactly in the street 175 A by 86 of this colony.

Elements of the Ministry of Public Security were the first to arrive at the place to provide care and later transfer the baby, a child, to the Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” for his assessment, where it was reported that his health is stable.



As part of the established protocol, Prodennay was notified in order to assume legal representation, while his legal condition is resolved, at the same time that the corresponding investigations were initiated to find his parents.

The child barely two days old is at risk of sepsis (a complication that occurs when the body produces an abnormal, unbalanced immune response to an infection, according to PAHO); so he will stay for a few days under medical supervision, until he is in optimal health.

Presumed parents of the newborn present themselves to the Attorney General’s Office



As a result of the coordinated work between the State Attorney General’s Office and Prodennay, this Wednesday 8th, a couple appeared at the Office of the Attorney General who claimed to be the parents of the newborn and presented various documentation to prove the above.

In addition, they were informed that once the Procurator’s Office has been notified of the result of the pertinent investigations by the competent authorities, they will be contacted again.

Source: Yucatan a la mano

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







