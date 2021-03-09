Spray-painted monuments cleaned up in Merida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- On the morning of Tuesday, March 9th, workers from the Mérida City Council undertook the task of cleaning the monuments that were painted during the feminist protest in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Brigades of municipal employees were seen at the roundabout of the Remate, where the base of the monument to Francisco de Montejo was spray-painted. Besides, the lamps that illuminate the area at night were also destroyed.

But cleaning work was also needed elsewhere, like at the base of the Justo Sierra monument, on the intersection of Paseo de Montejo with Pérez Ponce Avenue, which was painted too.

The statue of Andrés Quintana Roo, located in Santa Ana Park, was also painted by a contingent of protesters who passed through the area.

It was announced that the Mérida City Council would issue a report on what the precise damages were during the march on Monday, March 8th, where there were no people arrested despite the aforementioned material damage to monuments property of the state.

