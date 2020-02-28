  • Headlines,
  • Merida,
  • National,
  • News

    • Standing ovation for the girl who donated her organs to save lives

    By on February 28, 2020

    Danna Paola, a girl who donated her organs in Tamaulipas, was emotionally honored with an ovation, by the staff of thelocal IMSS clinic.

    Like a hero, Danna Paola, a girl who donated her organs after being diagnosed with brain death and saving the lives of three people in Tamaulipas, was bid farewell with emotional words by doctors and family members at an IMSS clinic.

    Danna Paola became an angel for several people, who were given a second chance at life after she donated her organs.

    Before going to the surgery room for the organ extraction, the girl was recognized by doctors and staff of the clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tamaulipas, who affectionately applauded her and gave words of encouragement.

    “Let’s give a round of applause for this beautiful angel,” said one of the IMSS nurses as she left the room where the child was hospitalized after being diagnosed with brain death.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment