Standing ovation for the girl who donated her organs to save lives

Like a hero, Danna Paola, a girl who donated her organs after being diagnosed with brain death and saving the lives of three people in Tamaulipas, was bid farewell with emotional words by doctors and family members at an IMSS clinic.

“Let’s give a round of applause for this beautiful angel,” said one of the IMSS nurses as she left the room where the child was hospitalized after being diagnosed with brain death.

Existen héroes que no necesitan capa.



Dana Paola, de 13 años de edad, fue diagnosticada con muerte cerebral en el Hospital del IMSS de Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, por lo que sus papás tomaron la valiente decisión de desconectarla y donar sus órganos. pic.twitter.com/R7oaas3Q4f — Tu papi papi, papi chulo !!! (@Elfigurita_) February 23, 2020







