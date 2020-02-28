Standing ovation for the girl who donated her organs to save lives

Danna Paola, a girl who donated her organs in Tamaulipas, was emotionally honored with an ovation, by the staff of thelocal IMSS clinic.
Like a hero, Danna Paola, a girl who donated her organs after being diagnosed with brain death and saving the lives of three people in Tamaulipas, was bid farewell with emotional words by doctors and family members at an IMSS clinic.
Danna Paola became an angel for several people, who were given a second chance at life after she donated her organs.
Before going to the surgery room for the organ extraction, the girl was recognized by doctors and staff of the clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tamaulipas, who affectionately applauded her and gave words of encouragement.
“Let’s give a round of applause for this beautiful angel,” said one of the IMSS nurses as she left the room where the child was hospitalized after being diagnosed with brain death.
Existen héroes que no necesitan capa.— Tu papi papi, papi chulo !!! (@Elfigurita_) February 23, 2020
Dana Paola, de 13 años de edad, fue diagnosticada con muerte cerebral en el Hospital del IMSS de Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, por lo que sus papás tomaron la valiente decisión de desconectarla y donar sus órganos. pic.twitter.com/R7oaas3Q4f
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
