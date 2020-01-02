Tourism economic spill grows 17 percent in 2019

MERIDA Yucatan – “The economic output of the Yucatan tourism sector in 2019 presented an increase of 17 percent, from 5.1 billion pesos in 2018 to more than 6 billion pesos”, said the head of the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch.

In an interview, the state official stressed that tourism is not only about filling hotels, but to create an economic benefit for all members of the tourism sector. “I believe that tourism is not only about how many rooms/nights are filled but also how you benefit the artisan, how you benefit the restaurant owner, the tour guide, and in that sense, we are growing and will continue to grow,” Fridman said.

The Secretary of Tourism Development said that last year’s revenue for the sector was $5,100 billion pesos, for this year is estimated over six billion pesos.

Michelle Fridman said 2019 was expected to be a good year-end in hotel occupancy with preliminary numbers above 2 percent annually, although more hotel rooms were opened this year, especially in Merida, the capital city.

The state official said that with the first data provided via the arrival of passengers at the airport in the city, it was estimated a good closure for tourism activity in Yucatan.

She said that these days they will have the first data regarding the arrival of tourists to Merida and the interior of the state, which already have 20 new tourist products from beaches, cenotes and Mayan villages.

The preliminary numbers showed a very good arrival of national and international visitors who came to celebrate Christmas and New Year´s, in Yucatan, which increased hotel occupancy for the end of 2019.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments