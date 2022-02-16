Yucatan will host the construction sector National Summit

The CMIC advances in the preparations for the Yucatan Construction Expo and the National Infrastructure Forum that will take place next March.

(MERIDA, YUC. – CMIC).- The construction sector is shaping up to become the engine of the country’s economic reactivation and Yucatan plays a key role by being the starting point with two front-line events: the Yucatan Construction Expo and the National Infrastructure Forum that will take place in Mérida from March 24 to 26.

The Yucatecan capital will not only gather high-level officials, businessmen, governors, legislators, academics and construction professionals, but will also receive the presidents of the 44 delegations that the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) has in the country, thus becoming the venue for the national summit of this sector.

Construction is the great hope for the economic recovery of the country and that is where we must focus our efforts, both the government and the private sector, says engineer Raúl Monforte González, president of the CMIC Yucatán.

The United States and several European countries have already announced their infrastructure plans in strategic sectors and Mexico must go hand in hand with them to promote economic reactivation. That is the importance of the construction sector at the moment, points out the engineer Monforte González, reporting on the progress of the events organized by the CMIC Yucatán.

The 24th edition of the Yucatan Construction Expo will be the great showcase for 70 local and national exhibitors to offer their services, machinery and equipment from Thursday, March 24 to Saturday, March 26, at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center.

At the Expo, whose motto is “Great businesses in construction” and which returns in person, the latest trends in the industry will be exhibited, exclusive offers will be accessed and builders will find their main suppliers in the value chain in a single space of 7 thousand square meters of exhibition.

The event will also be open to the public with the proper protocols for the health contingency and an influx of five thousand visitors is expected during the three days.

Within the framework of the Yucatan Construction Expo, on Thursday 24 in the afternoon, the General Assembly and the session of the Board of Directors of the National CMIC will be held, chaired by engineer Francisco Solares Alemán.

Likewise, on Friday 25, the “National Forum: Sustainable Infrastructure, Pillar for Development and Well-being of Mexico” will be held, in which expert speakers will speak about the needs and challenges of the industry in the context of economic recovery.

As part of the work there will be two panel tables on logistics and energy issues and a master conference, the details of which will be announced later.

At the global and national level, hopes have been set for the reactivation of the construction sector and the businessmen who participate in this industry must respond to expectations with viable, profitable and sustainable proposals, emphasizes engineer Monforte González.

The president of the CMIC thanks Impulsora Hidráulica, Cemex, Poline México, El Niplito del Sureste and Centrifugados Mexicanos, sponsors of the Yucatán Construction Expo, for placing their trust in the Chamber and invites all interested parties to participate and follow the details of these events on the social networks of the “CMIC Yucatán” and on the website: expoconstruccion.org.mx .

