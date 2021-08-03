Yukalpetén Typical Orchestra began in-person concert season

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 3, 2021).- The Yukalpetén Typical Orchestra (OTY), the highest institution of vernacular music in the Mexican southeast, began its third season of concerts at the Palacio de la Música-National Center of Mexican Music.

The event, carried out with all the health security measures, provided a public approach with the institution, belonging to the Secretariat of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta), whose work to preserve the sound heritage of Yucatán has been maintained for more than 70 years, which consolidates it as a cultural icon not only of the state but of all Mexico.

From the Concert Hall of the Palacio de la Música, Alicia Marrufo de Villamil and Eduardo Villamil Uicab said that the show seemed special to them since all the songs that the OTY sang were very emotional.

Pastor Bartolo Pérez, a native of Puebla who lives in Yucatan, came with his daughter to see the concert and stated that the group’s performance was really impressive for both of them.

At the start of this season, the public enjoyed the Maya evocation “Caminante del Mayab” by Antonio Mediz and Guty Cárdenas; “Reina de reinas” by Chucho Herrera and “Guitarrita Yucateca” by Luis Espinosa Alcalá unforgettable pieces of the Yucatecan trova.

Also, “Despedida” by Cirilo Baqueiro Preve “Chan Cil”, “Esta tarde vi llover”, by the unforgettable Armando Manzanero; “Peregrina” and the Jarana “El Torito”, in the voices of the soloists: Maricarmen Pérez, Emma Alcocer, Jesús Armando and Javier Alcalá, as well as the troubadours Ricardo and Rodolfo.

The recital program will continue at 12:00 hours on Sundays, August 15 and 29, as well as September 5 and 19; the fall season will cover October 31, November 14, December 19, and 26 (depending on the epidemiological traffic light conditions).

The Yukalpetén Typical Orchestra, directed by Pedro Carlos Herrera López, which currently has more than forty members, remained in force through digital presentations on the YouTube platforms of both dependencies, providing entertainment and contributing to the emotional health of the population, in addition, to cross the barriers of Mexico and the world through social networks in a single click every Sunday.

The Yukalpetén Typical Orchestra has a collection of more than 700 Yucatecan songs; that account for the great contribution and enrichment to Mexican culture. The orchestra has been awarded the National Prize for Sciences and Arts in 1999 and the “Héctor Victoria Aguilar” Medal by the Yucatan Congress in 2018.

