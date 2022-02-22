Yucatan back in green on the epidemiological traffic light by Thursday, Feb. 24th

After the protocol for returning to face-to-face classes was announced, the state governor Mauricio Vila Dosal declared that Yucatán will return to green, starting on Thursday, February 24.

(MERIDA, YUC. – YUCATAN STATE GOVERNMENT).- According to the head of the executive, the conditions are optimal, and the federal traffic light already recognizes Yucatan as one of the states that is in the green color of the epidemiological traffic light.

“On Friday we will go to the green traffic light, we will update this week, and if there is no change, we will go to the green traffic light here in Yucatán,” said the governor.

He revealed that Yucatan is at its best in the pandemic, so the return to face-to-face classes is wise to combat educational lag.

“Today we see the conditions to be able to have a return to face-to-face class, which can be more numerous,” he said.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments