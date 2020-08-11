Mexico exceeds 53,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, noted that the suspected cases reached 79,213. In Yucatan, 11,822 positive cases.





MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Authorities from the Ministry of Health reported that the number of deaths from coronavirus in Mexico reached 53,000 3, while confirmed cases reached 485,836.

Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, noted that suspected cases reached 79,213, while negative cases reached 532,28.

The five entities with the highest number of accumulated cases distributed by entity of residence are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Tabasco, and Veracruz, which make up 43.2% of all cases registered the country.

Mexico City continues to register most of the country’s cumulative cases and represents 16.7% of all cases registered by State.

As of today’s data cut, there are 28,048 active cases registered (July 28 to August 10).

Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases, followed by Guanajuato, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, which is one place higher than yesterday, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Tabasco, Yucatan, Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Puebla.

Yucatan

Yesterday 179 new Coronavirus infections were detected. 107 in Mérida, 14 in Valladolid, 11 in Motul, 6 in Kanasín, 5 in Teabo and Tekax, 4 in Tecoh, 2 in Hocabá and Muna, and 2 foreigners, and 1 in Cacalchén, Chankom, Chapab, Chemax, Chumayel, Dzan, Espita, Kantunil, Mocochá, Muxupip, Oxkutzcab, Panabá, Río Lagartos, Suma, Ticul, Tixkokob, Tixpéual, Tizimín, Tunkás, Tzucacab and Uayma.





In total, there are already 11,822 positive cases, 130 of which are from another country or state.



6,416 people in Merida have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (cumulative cases as of August 9)

1,575 in the Northern zone

1,739 in the East

669 in the Central zone

1,030 in the South

1,403 in the West



Unfortunately, 31 deaths were reported yesterday.

Stay safe, stay home!

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments