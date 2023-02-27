Yucatecan fashion designer Gabriela Gonzalez closed London Fashion Week 2023 with great success!

More than one thousand celebrities and personalities of the fashion and show business industries attended the perfect setting for a night that made the talented haute couture designer Gabriela González, the only Yucatecan, Mexican and Latin American representative who participated in London Fashion Week 2023, shine worldwide.

It was a night of maximum glamour, where Gabriela triumphed for the second time in this event (after doing so in 2019), which is recognized as one of the most important in the world.

The designer is a partner of the haute couture firm “Julien X Gabriela”, one of the most recognized and important brands in the world.

The London Fashion Week is an event that brings together various renowned personalities within the fashion industry for the fall / winter season, and in this edition the program was held in front of more than a thousand people who admired the styles presented in the parade, where again the renowned socialite imposed herself with her presence and creations that are at the height of international fashion.

The attendees gathered at the famous Freemasons’ Hall in London witnessed one of the most glamorous nights of London Fashion Week, but above all they admired the beauty of the designs and in particular those of the models with creations by Gabriela Gonzalez.

It was a runway of the highest demand and the creations that they wore (emerged after years of preparation of the Mexican) delighted a fascinated audience that gave a long ovation to the designer.

The foundations of the Freemasons’ Hall resounded before the plethora of special guests from different parts of the world, among which were recognized personalities from the world of fashion, such as Winnie Harlow, as well as business, artistic and fashion influencers.

The presence of Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, who was accompanied by his wife, Cordovan model Águeda López Benavides, was particularly noteworthy.

The fashion show began at 9:30 p.m., where attendees and special guests observed on stage more than 60 garments from high fashion houses, dazzling the already iconic Mexican model at the height of the other international designers.

Gabriela Gonzalez was on the runway, at the end of the great event, with all the models who wore her designs, to the delight of the guests, who applauded the Yucatecan creator, who was very satisfied and excited with the response of the attendees.

As on her first occasion as a participant in the world-class event, the Mexican designer and the only Latin American representative marked a before and after in the presentation of her designs, as she managed to create a magical night with an impressive and sophisticated performance of lights and music, with which she made a total catharsis with the audience, but also with the international fashion specialists.

The designer was accompanied by her family and friends from Mexico, who made the trip to be present at this international event that set a precedent in the London Fashion Week, which will conclude tomorrow.

