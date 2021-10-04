Yacht with tourists catches fire in Isla Mujeres

Agents of the Mexican Navy carried out the rescue of the passengers and crew.

Quintana Roo, (October 04, 2021).- The Secretariat of the Navy of Mexico as the National Maritime Authority, acting as the Coast Guard through the Fifth Naval Region reports that the early morning of this Sunday, October 3, personnel assigned to this Command rescued 10 people at 2.5 nautical miles (five kilometers) at Southwest of Isla Mujeres.

(Photo: Semar)

According to a statement, this action was carried out after receiving an emergency call at the Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station (ENSAR) of Isla Mujeres, in which it was reported that a yacht-type vessel named “Kema” Was on fire and was with crew on board.

(Photo: Semar)

Due to the above and in order to safeguard human life at sea, an ENSAR Defender-type vessel immediately set sail, whose crew managed to locate 10 people, rescue them and take them to a safe port.

(Photo: Semar)

Health personnel carried out the corresponding medical evaluation of all the rescued people, finding them in good health, so they did not require specialized medical attention.

(Photo: Semar)

Based on the foregoing, for emergency care at sea, the Fifth Naval Region makes the telephone number (998) 877-1000 available to citizens. Likewise, the Secretary of the Navy shares the following contact numbers: 800 (6274621) and 800 MARINA1.

Source: Sispe

