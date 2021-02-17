On Ash Wednesday, ashes are a symbol, the goal is transformation

Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting. Ash Wednesday derives its name from the placing of repentance ashes on the foreheads of participants to either the words “Repent, and believe in the Gospel” or the dictum “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

The Lenten season will begin on this day, after a year of loss and sacrifice has plagued people around the world.

But although this Ash Wednesday will look different, the day remains the start of a time for reflection and sacrifice for believers.

Local churches usually hold multiple masses throughout the day for people to have the chance — if they feel comfortable — to receive ashes. However, this year people are being encouraged to stay at home, raise a prayer, and carry out a personal reflection.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments