Mexican tourist destinations where housing has become more expensive

These are the Mexican states with a tourist vocation where the greatest increases were observed at the national level, according to the SHF.
(MEXICO – SHF).- According to the SHF Index of Housing Prices in Mexico, in all of 2021, Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur and Nayarit topped the list of the largest increases in housing prices, followed by Chihuahua and Campeche. In contrast, Mexico City reported the lowest growth, with just 3.7 percent.
The Federal Mortgage Society (SHF) reported that Quintana Roo accumulated an increase of 12.1% in 2021 in housing prices, far exceeding the national average of 7.9 percent.
In Baja California Sur, an adjustment of 12.0% in housing prices was reported, placing it in second position; the third place was from Nayarit, with an increase of 11.3 percent.
The agency’s statement described that the SHF Index showed differentiated results by federal entity, in such a way that 21 states presented variations greater than the national one, while 11 registered minor variations.
Metropolitan areas
In Mexico City, the area of the country where there is surely the greatest demand for housing at the national level, the SHF Index reported an increase of 4.7%, driven by the increase in the prices of two-bedroom homes; was the Metropolitan Zone (ZM) with the lowest increase.
In contrast, the Metropolitan Zone of Tijuana presented an increase of 10.5% derived from the increase in the price of new homes, being the area with the highest increase in the country.
They were seconded by the ZM of Guadalajara, which increased by 9.0%, due to an increase in the prices of condominium houses or apartments. Likewise, in the ZM of Puebla-Tlaxcala the increase was 9.0% due to a growth in the price of residential-middle class housing.
The Monterrey Metropolitan Area registered an increase of 8.5%, to which the increase in the price of residential class housing contributed mainly.
While in Toluca, an adjustment of 6.7% was observed, as a result of the growth of the prices of social class housing.
In Querétaro, the SHF Index grew by 7.4% given the increase in the prices of homes without parking.
Finally, in León, home prices appreciated by 7.0%, a percentage attributed to the increase in the value of homes with two bathrooms.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
