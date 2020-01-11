11-year old boy kills teacher and then shoots himself in Torreón, Coahuila school shooting

A sixth-grade student shot and killed a teacher and injured six others before shooting himself at a school in the city of Torreon, Mexico, on January 10, the Governor of Coahuila Miguel Riquelme said in a press conference.
In the press conference, Riquelme said the male student arrived at his classroom at Colegio Cervantes de Torreón in the morning and asked to go to the bathroom. After 15 minutes, the student did not return and a teacher went to look for him.
“At this point the boy came out with two weapons, firing them. He killed the teacher, injured six others in a nearby classroom, and then shot himself,” Riquelme said.
Of the six people injured, one was a male teacher and five were students, according to the press conference.
Riquelme said that initial investigation indicates that the boy was influenced by a video game called Natural Selection.
Authorities are conducting an investigation into where and how the boy obtained the weapons.
Local news reports said the boy was 11 years old.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom with information from Luis Sandoval from Storyful
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Gold bar found in Mexico was part of looted Aztec treasure: INAH
Mexico City (AFP) – A gold.
-
Tizimin’s “Plaza de Toros” catches fire, no injuries reported
Just a few days after Tizimín.
-
US Senate Gears Up for At Least Five Major Committee Votes on the USMCA
The U.S. Senate is slated to.
-
Quintana Roo FGE arrests eight people and secures seven exotic animals
The personnel in charge of these.
-
15 musicians will be playing tonight at 65 feet on the air!
Lóránt Vörös, general director of the.
-
Mérida has 33 new municipal police officers
“Mérida, the safest city in Mexico,.
-
License plate fees increase 62% compared to 2017
License plates for privat cars and.
-
Millions of animals dying from the Australian fires
Millions of animals are dying from.
-
“Say no to war” – AMLO asks U.S.- Iran
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that.
-
Cancun is getting new Flights from Newark
Mexico’s tourism hub of Cancun is.
Leave a Comment