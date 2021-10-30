Mexican Congress of Speleology begins in Playa del Carmen

Experts have mapped 70 caves where they have made paleontological and archaeological finds

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, (October 30, 2021).- With the keynote address “Caves are explored at home: Urban Cenotes Project”, by the biologist Roberto Rojo García, the XV Mexican Congress of Speleology began at the Sayab planetarium in Playa del Carmen, which will take place from October 29th to November 2nd.

Rojo García made known to those present the details of this program that integrates citizens, including children and young people, in caring for the caves in the region. He reported that they have 70 mapped caves, where they have made significant paleontological and archaeological finds. Cenotes Urbanos has registered more than 250 volunteers.

After the presentation of the also director of the Sayab planetarium in Playa del Carmen, different researchers, biologists and explorers made their work known, such as Daphne Montserrat Arriaga Vélez, Luis M. Mejía Ortíz and Germán Yañez Mendoza, with Ecological aspects of the remipedios in the Cenote Chempita, on the island of Cozumel; How frequent are mites in caves?, by Margarita Ojeda and José G. Palacios Vargas; and Phylogeographic studies of fish from cenotes of the Yucatan Peninsula, by Jairo Arroyave.

In the afternoon there were presentations: Diversity of mite microarthropods in a cave in southern Quintana Roo, by Leopoldo Querubín Cutz Pool, Citlaly Isabel Vera Castro, Jorge Armando López Chan and Héctor Javier Ortiz León; Deep anquihaline ecosystems and their connection with external environmental variations: the case of the Chempita Cenote on the Island of Cozumel, by Luis M. Mejía Ortiz, and cave fauna of the Toxín ​​reservoir, Tolimán, Jalisco, by Héctor Leonel Ayala Téllez, Luisa Andrea Landeros Imamur and José Luis de Luna Órnelas.

Those attending the event can also enjoy the photographic exhibition of David Mayor, in the lobby of the planetarium. The event can be followed on the event’s Facebook account: @ CNME2021. For those who wish to participate, a fee of 400 pesos will be charged and students from Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo who present their credentials will only pay 50 pesos. Regardless of the congress, the planetarium will continue those days with its usual programming. The full program of activities can be consulted at https://www.cemayab.org/programa.

