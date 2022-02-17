Cancun hotels began with the installation of anti-sargassum barriers

The Sargassum Monitoring Network in Quintana Roo has suggested to the authorities of the three levels of government that the barriers begin to be placed before the arrival of the macro algae, and not when the problem is practically upon them.

(CANCUN Q. ROO – CANCUN HOTEL ASSOCIATION).- Anticipating government actions through the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and the unfavorable forecasts about the massive arrival of sargassum starting next month, Cancun hoteliers have already initiated prevention actions by placing anti-sargassum barriers to prevent the arrival of the algae.

The president of the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres, Jesús Almaguer Salazar, indicated that in some hotels, where the geographical condition allows it, the placement of barriers has already begun: “Talking about the arrival of sargassum in Cancun, fortunately we have a natural barrier that is Isla Mujeres, but when sargassum current comes from the south of the island, it affects us significantly.”

The hotel businessman asked Semar to activate its Sargacero boats in anticipation of the season with the greatest arrival of sargassum, and to update the diagnosis of what is coming, of which he claimed to have no report.

The Sargassum Monitoring Network in Quintana Roo has predicted the massive arrival of sargassum from the end of March, based on information from the Optical Oceanography Laboratory of the University of South Florida, which states that sargassum in the Caribbean increased by more than 100 percent since December 2021.

The same network has suggested to the authorities of the three levels of government that the barriers begin to be placed before the arrival of the macroalgae, and not when the problem is practically upon them.

Finally, Jesús Almaguer anticipated an occupancy of between 85 and 87 percent for the Easter holiday season, which is a positive outlook “being the great generator of tourists at that time the national market”, since this is the main “economic life-saver” of the sector, as it also responds quickly due to the proximity and good connectivity of this important tourist destination.

