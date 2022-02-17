Mexican Governors and the United States Ambassador meet in Mexico City

Ken Salazar, US ambassador, discussed migration, bridges and clean energy issues with the governors of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Coahuila.
(MEXICO – US EMBASSY).- The ambassador of the United States ( EU ), Ken Salazar , met for the second time with the governors of Nuevo León, Samuel García; from Coahuila, Miguel Riquelme and Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, where the issues of international bridges , migration and clean energy were addressed.
In this regard, the governor of Tamaulipas stressed that the meeting aimed to send a message of work, unity and cooperation of the northeastern states and the US .
The meeting took place within the framework of the Second Meeting between Governors of the Northeast and the US Embassy , the Nuevo León International Highway Axis was presented, which is expected to benefit the commercial exchange between both countries.
In addition, four fundamental highway infrastructure projects are also contemplated, such as the La Gloria-Colombia Highway, the Interserrana Highway, the completion of the Monterrey Peripheral and the renovation of the Colombia Bridge.
Hoy enviaremos un claro mensaje de trabajo, unidad y cooperación entre los estados del noreste y la Embajada de Estados Unidos en México.— Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca) February 16, 2022
¡Este será un día muy productivo para la región, nuestros estados y México! pic.twitter.com/MtuDE34bKn
Ken Salazar recognizes and highlights the importance of meeting with the governors
The US ambassador , Ken Salazar , said that this second meeting with the three governors was productive, since it establishes the dialogue of the states as a region.
Ken Salazar stressed that President Joe Biden recognizes the importance of the border, which is why the approaches have been constant, and will continue to be so in the northeast of Mexico with the leadership that exists in the three entities.
On the issue of migration, Ken Salazar and the governors of the three states highlighted the actions by the Biden administration to address the problem by complying with legal measures.
On the subject of clean energy , the governor of Coahuila highlighted the importance of generating this type of energy due to the impact on investments and job creation that it will bring to his state.
After the meeting, Ken Salazar and the three governors agreed to meet a third time in Coahuila on a date yet to be defined.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Google Doodle Celebrates Chickenpox Vaccine Pioneer Dr. Michiaki Takahashi’s 94th Birthday
His son’s own experience with the.
-
Progreso Carnival 2022 suspended due to pandemic
The Progreso Municipal government detailed that.
-
Yucatecan journalists formally request the State Congress to eliminate criminal censorship
Yucatan is one of the seven.
-
Tourists are urged to respect health protocols against COVID-19 in Mérida
Tourists will be asked to comply.
-
Is it possible to feel an earthquake in Mérida?
On February 17th, the National Seismological.
-
Security in Mérida is the main attraction for new investments
The issue of security is very.
-
Humpback whale cleared of marine debris off the coasts of Hawaii (Watch Video)
A female humpback whale traveling with.
-
According to a new poll, a record 7.1% of US adults now identify as LGBTQ+
The number of U.S. adults who.
-
Senior citizen dies while waiting at a doctor’s office in Izamal, Yucatan
The only thing that was known.
-
Merida’s Prepa Uno students demand a public apology from UADY for homophobia and transphobia
Demonstration students request training for public.
Leave a Comment