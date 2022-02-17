Mexican Governors and the United States Ambassador meet in Mexico City

(MEXICO – US EMBASSY).- The ambassador of the United States ( EU ), Ken Salazar , met for the second time with the governors of Nuevo León, Samuel García; from Coahuila, Miguel Riquelme and Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, where the issues of international bridges , migration and clean energy were addressed.

In this regard, the governor of Tamaulipas stressed that the meeting aimed to send a message of work, unity and cooperation of the northeastern states and the US .

The meeting took place within the framework of the Second Meeting between Governors of the Northeast and the US Embassy , the Nuevo León International Highway Axis was presented, which is expected to benefit the commercial exchange between both countries.

In addition, four fundamental highway infrastructure projects are also contemplated, such as the La Gloria-Colombia Highway, the Interserrana Highway, the completion of the Monterrey Peripheral and the renovation of the Colombia Bridge.

Hoy enviaremos un claro mensaje de trabajo, unidad y cooperación entre los estados del noreste y la Embajada de Estados Unidos en México.



¡Este será un día muy productivo para la región, nuestros estados y México! pic.twitter.com/MtuDE34bKn — Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca) February 16, 2022

Ken Salazar recognizes and highlights the importance of meeting with the governors

The US ambassador , Ken Salazar , said that this second meeting with the three governors was productive, since it establishes the dialogue of the states as a region.

Ken Salazar stressed that President Joe Biden recognizes the importance of the border, which is why the approaches have been constant, and will continue to be so in the northeast of Mexico with the leadership that exists in the three entities.

On the issue of migration, Ken Salazar and the governors of the three states highlighted the actions by the Biden administration to address the problem by complying with legal measures.

On the subject of clean energy , the governor of Coahuila highlighted the importance of generating this type of energy due to the impact on investments and job creation that it will bring to his state.

After the meeting, Ken Salazar and the three governors agreed to meet a third time in Coahuila on a date yet to be defined.