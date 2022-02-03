Children, the least affected by COVID-19 in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán.- Minors have been the least affected by Covid-19 in Yucatán, according to figures from the federal Health Secretariat.

Based on information from the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE), regarding the incidence of cases of this disease counted among children and young people between 0 and 14 years of age, 3 out of every 100 minors in this range have suffered some Covid-19 infection, since the first case was registered in the entity, in March 2020.

In the 0 to 4 years age group, a total of 668 cases have been recorded, of which 358 are males and 310 are females.

In the range of 5 to 9 years, 757 total coronavirus cases were recorded, of which 392 are males and 365 are females.

Among children 10 to 14 years of age, a total of 1,513 cases have been recorded so far, of which 805 are males and 708 are females.

Reports from federal health authorities indicate that at least 2,930 cases of Covid-19 in the state correspond to patients from 0 to 14 years of age, which represents 3% of the total number of cases counted in the state.

In terms of deaths due to Covid-19, less than 1% of the total number of cases registered in the state, which amounts to a little more than 3 thousand, corresponds to patients under 15 years of age, since the deaths registered are divided in the 0 to 4, and 10 to 14 years age groups.

