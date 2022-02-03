Children, the least affected by COVID-19 in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán.- Minors have been the least affected by Covid-19 in Yucatán, according to figures from the federal Health Secretariat.
Based on information from the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE), regarding the incidence of cases of this disease counted among children and young people between 0 and 14 years of age, 3 out of every 100 minors in this range have suffered some Covid-19 infection, since the first case was registered in the entity, in March 2020.
In the 0 to 4 years age group, a total of 668 cases have been recorded, of which 358 are males and 310 are females.
In the range of 5 to 9 years, 757 total coronavirus cases were recorded, of which 392 are males and 365 are females.
Among children 10 to 14 years of age, a total of 1,513 cases have been recorded so far, of which 805 are males and 708 are females.
Reports from federal health authorities indicate that at least 2,930 cases of Covid-19 in the state correspond to patients from 0 to 14 years of age, which represents 3% of the total number of cases counted in the state.
In terms of deaths due to Covid-19, less than 1% of the total number of cases registered in the state, which amounts to a little more than 3 thousand, corresponds to patients under 15 years of age, since the deaths registered are divided in the 0 to 4, and 10 to 14 years age groups.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Customers start a fight inside a restaurant in Progreso, Yucatan
A well-known restaurant in the port.
-
Fisherman disappears in Celestún after capsizing his boat on the high seas
One of the missing fishermen was.
-
Electric cars will take up to 10 more years to become popular in Mexico
Between January and October 2021, only.
-
Business sector denounces 150 energy projects stopped in Mexico due to AMLO’s energy policy
In the Open Parliament on the.
-
“Hogar Colitas” Animal Shelter asks for urgent support for street dogs
Through the social networks of Hogar.
-
Yucatan Guest State for the San Marcos National Fair 2022 in Aguascalientes
The San Marcos National Fair, in.
-
Businesses in downtown Mérida registered low sales during the month of January
Businesses expect that with the approach.
-
AMLO’s Electricity Reform does not meet the objectives in the face of climate change: CCE
Odracir Barquera pointed out that the.
-
Members of the Morena party in Yucatan file complaints against governor Mauricio Vila
The criminal complaint filed by local.
-
UNAM’s “Colmena” Mission will place five nano-robots on the lunar surface
UNAM will launch ‘Colmena’, its first.
Leave a Comment