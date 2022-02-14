Campeche Mennonite Community still resists the Covid-19 vaccine

This group continues to affirm that since there are no cases of Covid-19 in their communities, vaccinations are not necessary.
(CAMPECHE – TYT).- While the Vaccination campaign continues to advance in Campehce and that the third booster dose has already started for several population groups, there are small communities, among which the Mennonites stand out, who remain skeptical about the anticovid vaccines.
This has been confirmed by health authorities, who although they recognized that only some received the dose, there are those who do not have the first or second injection of any drug, this could also cause a high risk of contagion since it is already very common to see these residents wandering around the city without a mask and without respecting sanitary measures.
So far there are no cases of Covid-19 in the Mennonite camps of El Temporal and Nuevo Progreso, in Campeche, so Mennonites expressed that they do not know if any member of those populations has been infected with coronavirus, and warned that they do not they have vaccinated against Covid-19, and they will not do so, according to their uses and customs, and their religion.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
