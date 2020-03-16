Corona Closure by Clay Jones

Clay Jones cartoon for CNN’s weekly newsletter,
I don’t have much to add to this so I’m going to give you a little treat. Someone commented under someone else’s reshare of one of my cartoons. What he did was provide a timeline of quotes by Donald Trump on the coronavirus. I loved it. I’ll reshare that here for you. Here we go.
- January 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.”
- February 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
- February 24: “The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA… Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
- February 25: “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling coronavirus.”
- February 25: “I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away… They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we’re very close to a vaccine.”
- February 26: “The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
- February 26: “We’re going very substantially down, not up.”
- February 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
- February 28: “We’re ordering a lot of supplies. We’re ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn’t be ordering unless it was something like this. But we’re ordering a lot of different elements of medical.”
- March 2: “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don’t think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”
- March 2: “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”
- March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”
- March 5: “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.”
- March 5: “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”
- March 6: “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.”
- March 6: “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”
- March 6: “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it… Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”
- March 6: “I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.”
- March 8: “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine-tuned plan at the White House for our attack on coronavirus.”
- March 9: “This blindsided the world.”
- March 9: “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the coronavirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant.”
- March 10: “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
- March 13: “I don’t take responsibility at all.”
- March 13: National Emergency Declaration
