22 thousand hectares affected per year by illegal logging in Campeche

At a legal level, illegal logging is not a federal crime in our country, since “it is not classified as such in the Federal Penal Code,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.

(CAMPECHE – STATE GOVERNMENT).- Illegal logging destroys biodiversity and the habitat of fauna and flora; It causes the contamination of water sources, erosion, landslides and climate change, affirmed the Governor of Campeche Layda Sansores with community and ejido commissioners.

There the reality that the towns of Campeche live in was reaffirmed, the state executive made a call not to allow our children’s heritage to be destroyed. “Let’s raise awareness that this is a crime!” She said.

Illegal logging is another irregular practice in Mexico that generates millions of dollars in profits for loggers and affects the natural environment.

According to the UNAM, at least 70% of the wood sold in the country has an illegal origin. And according to the study Global Forest Resources Assessment of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the rate of deforestation in Mexico is 155,000 hectares per year, of which 60,000 have their origin in clandestine logging.

Also, according to said study, two thirds of the wood sold in the country comes from illegal logging. In Mexico, the territories of Campeche, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Chihuahua are the most affected by this activity.

Illegal logging generates annual profits, for groups that dedicate themselves to it, between 10,000 and 15,000 million dollars globally, according to the report Justice for the Forests, of the World Bank.

