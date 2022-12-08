Compare gasoline prices in Yucatan and Campeche

More than a three-peso difference.
Adriana Ortiz made the comparison in gasoline prices at stations in Yucatan and Campeche, since in the neighboring state it is sold for up to three pesos and 50 cents less per liter of fuel.
The gas station is located in the Prolongación Paseo Montejo de Mérida, where the regular price is 19.99 per liter and the premium price is 21.99 pesos.
He compares it with the station located in Circuito Baluartes, where the regular price is 23.59 and the premium 24.69.
TYT Newsroom
