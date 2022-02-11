Authorities targeted in illegal cockfights

Illegal cockfighting activity with alcohol sales takes place regularly in Sotuta
SOTUTA, YUCATAN.- A policeman who was on his day off was beaten and injured, on Sunday, Feb. 6th, after a cockfight that took place without the authorization of the municipal government.
In the community it is mentioned that the property where the cockfighting took place belongs to a person known by the nickname of “Kabax” or “Cabach” and that this activity is frequently carried out without any authority to monitor it or cancel betting acts, sale of intoxicating drinks and prohibited substances, in the municipality governed by Jacobo Cuxin Alfaro.
The residents of Villa de Sotuta also comment that when there are cockfights on weekends (once a month on average), municipal police officers say there is nothing they can do to prevent these fights from taking place in private properties.
“It is not the fault of those who come, it is the fault of the authorities who allow this type of situation, and we don’t know what the situation was, but it is something serious, today we are talking about the person who was beaten, what if he had died?” Declared one of the Sotuta residents.
“There is a state police station, about 100 or 200 meters away, in the direction of Cantamayec, so everyone knows what is going on and they do nothing, state police, municipal police, and municipal presidents are all in collaboration,” the Sotuta resident concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
8 foreign castaways rescued off the coast of Progreso
The Navy came to the aid.
-
Yucatecan woman survivor of the tragedy on the Merida-Cancun highway says: “It was like a horror movie”
In the tragic accident eight people.
-
State Government has invested more than 1.2 billion pesos to strengthen the Yucatecan Agricultural Sector
This support benefits the production of.
-
Changes at “La Reina” Zoo in Tizimín, Yucatán
A pair of tigers and other.
-
Thermoelectric plant in Valladolid, expected to start construction in June
AMLO initially announced that the construction.
-
Are tech giants like Amazon, Apple, and Google environmentally responsible?
Tech and retail giants Amazon, Apple,.
-
Mérida City Council seeks volunteers for the Adopt a Tree program
Participate in the program Adopt a.
-
The fight against pediatric cancer grows in Yucatán
In Yucatán up to 70 cases.
-
IMSS Yucatan urges to continue with preventive measures against Covid-19 even if we are already vaccinated
In general, it is recommended to.
-
Body of missing man in Cozumel shipwreck was rescued
The body of Santos Guillén Jiménez,.
Leave a Comment