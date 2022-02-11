Authorities targeted in illegal cockfights

Illegal cockfighting activity with alcohol sales takes place regularly in Sotuta

SOTUTA, YUCATAN.- A policeman who was on his day off was beaten and injured, on Sunday, Feb. 6th, after a cockfight that took place without the authorization of the municipal government.

In the community it is mentioned that the property where the cockfighting took place belongs to a person known by the nickname of “Kabax” or “Cabach” and that this activity is frequently carried out without any authority to monitor it or cancel betting acts, sale of intoxicating drinks and prohibited substances, in the municipality governed by Jacobo Cuxin Alfaro.

The residents of Villa de Sotuta also comment that when there are cockfights on weekends (once a month on average), municipal police officers say there is nothing they can do to prevent these fights from taking place in private properties.

“It is not the fault of those who come, it is the fault of the authorities who allow this type of situation, and we don’t know what the situation was, but it is something serious, today we are talking about the person who was beaten, what if he had died?” Declared one of the Sotuta residents.

“There is a state police station, about 100 or 200 meters away, in the direction of Cantamayec, so everyone knows what is going on and they do nothing, state police, municipal police, and municipal presidents are all in collaboration,” the Sotuta resident concluded.

