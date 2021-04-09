Alert in the Caribbean! A volcano is about to erupt on the island of Saint Vincent

  • Feature,
    Authorities send cruise ship to evacuate residents due to the danger posed by the Sufriere volcano.

    (April 09, 2021).- Authorities warn that a volcano in San Vicente, an island located in the Caribbean Sea, could explode. Several cruise ships had been sent to evacuate residents of the island that is part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

    According to information from the Associated Press and Telesur Venezuela, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves issued a disaster alert on Thursday due to increased activity from the Sufriere volcano .

    The alert was issued after a series of tremors.

    Local media shared the statements offered by geologist Richard Robertson, who specified that at 03:00 local time this Thursday, the monitoring stations reported seismic activity .

    The island’s emergency management office changed the alert level to red and said that after dark a cruise ship will arrive to evacuate those living near La Soufriere volcano.

    It was not yet clear how many people would be evacuated, where the cruise ship would take them, or whether they would stay on board temporarily. The last time the volcano erupted was in 1979, and a previous eruption in 1902 killed about 1,600 people.

