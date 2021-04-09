Alert in the Caribbean! A volcano is about to erupt on the island of Saint Vincent

Authorities send cruise ship to evacuate residents due to the danger posed by the Sufriere volcano.

(April 09, 2021).- Authorities warn that a volcano in San Vicente, an island located in the Caribbean Sea, could explode. Several cruise ships had been sent to evacuate residents of the island that is part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to information from the Associated Press and Telesur Venezuela, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves issued a disaster alert on Thursday due to increased activity from the Sufriere volcano .

The alert was issued after a series of tremors.

As the PM of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has issued an evacuation for the communities in the Red Zone, we share these maps done under the Volcano Ready Communities Project for reference. #RP Via the @uwiseismic pic.twitter.com/Y85ZjG2RNb — St. Vincent & the Grenadines 🇻🇨 (@StvincentGren) April 8, 2021

Local media shared the statements offered by geologist Richard Robertson, who specified that at 03:00 local time this Thursday, the monitoring stations reported seismic activity .

Latest images of the dome taken before sunset from the summit camera by @VincieRichie shows the dome now glowing and the height is now estimated to be above the southern crater wall. Follow us and @NEMOSVG for more info. #volcano #svg #lasoufrière #redalert pic.twitter.com/t498dx6fWr — UWISeismic Research (@uwiseismic) April 8, 2021

The island’s emergency management office changed the alert level to red and said that after dark a cruise ship will arrive to evacuate those living near La Soufriere volcano.

It was not yet clear how many people would be evacuated, where the cruise ship would take them, or whether they would stay on board temporarily. The last time the volcano erupted was in 1979, and a previous eruption in 1902 killed about 1,600 people.

