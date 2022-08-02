American expat found dead in a Merida downtown apartment

An American senior citizen who a few years ago had come to live in Mérida was found dead on Monday, August 1st, in a property he rented in the downtown area
The victim, Wilbert “N”, 77, from California, USA, lived in apartment building number 453 on Calle 53 Street (between 66 and 68), Merida Centro, where he had rented for four years.
Once the incident was reported, municipal police officers and also agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) went to the site to determine the cause of death and find out if there was any act of violence on the site.
A woman who was a sentimental partner of the deceased man was interviewed by agents of the Investigative Police. Also, the intervention of the immigration authority was expected.
Later on Monday, the Municipal Police reported that Wilbert was asthmatic and had Covid-19, which he caught just last Saturday, July 30.
In September 2021, two foreigners died north of Mérida, the first case was a 65-year-old Texan who rented a house in the Las Américas subdivision and who was found lifeless on that property.
In the second case, also in September 2021, foreigner Matthew “N”, 48, was found dead on the fifth floor of a residential building in the Montes de Amé neighborhood, north of Mérida. His death was due to a health condition.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
